FM Bayramov: Azerbaijan, US close to finalizing strategic cooperation charter

    • 26 December, 2025
    • 17:35
    Azerbaijan and the United States are close to finalizing the text of the Charter on Strategic Partnership, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a year-end press conference, as quoted by Report.

    The minister emphasized that significant progress was made between Baku and Washington throughout the year: "The memorandum of understanding signed by the two presidents on August 8 established a working group with very specific objectives. This group was created to prepare the Strategic Partnership Charter between the US and Azerbaijan. The areas to be covered in this document are clearly defined: investment, economy, energy, transport, artificial intelligence, digitalization, as well as security and defense."

    He added that six months were allocated for the preparation of the document: "Very intensive work has been carried out during all these months. A large number of bilateral meetings on specific areas and topics took place. US missions visited Baku, and our delegations traveled to the US for meetings. On December 19, an extended format online session was held where all working groups and responsible colleagues from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US Department of State reviewed the text. I believe we are close to the final text and will meet the deadlines to present the draft agreed document to our leaders, which will lay the foundation for a very promising and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries."

    XİN rəhbəri: Azərbaycan və ABŞ Strateji Əməkdaşlıq Xartiyasının mətnini yekunlaşdırmağa yaxındır
    Байрамов: Азербайджан и США близки к финализации текста Хартии о стратегическом сотрудничестве

