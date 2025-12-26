Foreign Minister: How could western countries issue ten-year visa to a separatist?

Western countries have always shown a completely different approach toward separatists (and their support) in Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said while answering journalists" questions at a year-end briefing.

According to Report, Bayramov noted that Western countries issued a ten-year visa to David Babayan, who is currently facing a trial in Azerbaijan.

"How could Western countries issue a ten-year visa to a separatist?," he wondered.

The minister emphasized that everyone knows how difficult it is to obtain a visa:

"What does it mean to issue such a visa to a person from an entity that is recognized by no one?"

Bayramov added that Western centers, which practice double standards, are now realizing the mistakes they made:

"We are always ready for open dialogue and strive for it. In this context, no pressure can influence us."

The Foreign Minister also noted that some organizations and political capitals, which seek to lecture other countries, should first critically evaluate their own actions and approaches:

"They should pay attention to processes occurring in their own countries. The US, as the main political center of the world, has seriously criticized these European countries on human rights issues. Azerbaijan does not interfere in the internal affairs of any country. We are ready to discuss any issues. Azerbaijan can serve as an example for many countries on issues concerning anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. Countries facing very serious problems should refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of other countries."