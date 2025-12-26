Bayramov announces completion of liquidation process of 'Russian House'

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has commented on the news regarding the possible resumption of the Russian House in Baku, stating that the decision to close it was final and has already been fully implemented, Report informs.

The minister made this statement at a year-end press conference, responding to a journalist's question about recent statements by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Mikhail Kalugin regarding the possibility of dialogue between Baku and Moscow on this issue.

Bayramov recalled that the Russian House operated in Azerbaijan without the required registration and committed numerous violations of local legislation. He also noted that the organization's management had been repeatedly notified of the need to comply with all regulations and eliminate the violations.

"This was the reason for the decision to close the Russian House. The decision has been made and implemented. All similar structures in the country must operate strictly in accordance with Azerbaijani law. Anything else is unacceptable," the minister emphasized.

He also emphasized that the last contacts with the Russian side regarding the Russian House took place several weeks ago, and at that time, some technical issues related to the liquidation process remained.

"The Russian side has appointed liquidators. According to my information, there are no unresolved issues as of today, and the liquidation process is fully completed," Bayramov stated.