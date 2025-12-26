Jeyhun Bayramov: Border delimitation commission may meet in Armenia in 2026 – UPDATED

The meeting of the border delimitation commissions may be held in Armenia in 2026, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated at a year-end press conference.

According to Report, the minister recalled that the 12th meeting of the commissions, unlike the previous eleven meetings, was held this year for the first time not on the border but on Azerbaijani territory, in the city of Gabala.

The minister also noted that the current year proved to be successful in the context of the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

17:12

The issues of enclave and exclave between Azerbaijan and Armenia will also be resolved, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said, Report informs.

While answering journalists' questions during the presentation of the year-end report, Bayramov said that these issues are in the spotlight.

The Minister also expressed confidence that progress will be achieved in the delimitation process between the two countries in 2026: "This work is not just about occasional meetings of commissions. Delimitation is a very complex process, involving issues of political sensitivity and technical details. The main thing is that an agreement has been reached on the general approach, that is, I mean the process being carried out from north to south. We know that the delimitation process will be implemented in stages. Also, the issues of enclave and exclave will be resolved; these are in the center of attention."