Azerbaijani President: Our short-term plans are to obtain 8 gigawatts of energy

"The map of solar and wind power plants has been approved, both on land and at sea, including on the liberated lands," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an interview with local television channels on January 5, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"Currently, our main goal is to expand the capacity to receive this energy. Because according to the existing plans, 6,000 megawatts of solar, wind and hydropower will be included in our system by 2030, and 8,000 megawatts by 2032. In other words, in order to accept and absorb this, we need to strengthen our energy system. This is called the energy grid," the head of state noted.

President Ilham Aliyev said that, in parallel with this, battery storage systems must also be built: "At the initial stage, we appealed to foreign companies to do this work as investors. But we saw that there was no particular interest. That is, the first batteries with a capacity of about 250 megawatts are already being installed through the state line, but there will be even more. Because, let me repeat, our short-term plans are to obtain 8 gigawatts of energy."