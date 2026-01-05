Azerbaijani President: Our gas exports are growing with respect to both volume and geography

"Our gas exports are growing with respect to both volume and geography. So far, we have supplied gas to 14 countries, 11 of them on a regular basis," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local television channels on January 5, Report informs via AZERTAC.

"There are countries that received our gas in 2024 but then stopped because of other sources. It is kind of on demand: whenever they need it, we start supply; when they do not need it, we cut it. But in total, the geographical coverage of pipeline gas from Azerbaijan amounts to 14 countries, and two more European countries will be added this year. So in total, it will be 16, and this is the largest number with respect to pipeline gas. No other country in the world supplies pipeline gas to as many countries as Azerbaijan. Our exports last year exceeded 25 billion cubic meters, with potential for growth," the head of state noted.