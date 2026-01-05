Azerbaijani President: We have preserved our language throughout all stages of our history
- 05 January, 2026
- 23:37
"We have preserved our language throughout all stages of our history, and the Azerbaijani language we speak today is no different from the Azerbaijani language spoken by our great-grandfathers. This is a great achievement. I do believe that the greatness of our people lies in the fact that we have not been influenced by other languages," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local television channels on January 5, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"It is also true that some words entered our lexicon during the Soviet era. I do not mean words from the international lexicon. But in principle, during the period of independence, we were able to cleanse ourselves of them," the head of state added.
