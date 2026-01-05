President: We cannot change the historical architectural appearance of Baku

"We cannot change the historical architectural appearance of Baku. The management of the road transport system and prioritizing micro-mobility, i.e., public transport, may be a way out. Our Ministry of Digital Development and Transport is working actively in this direction, attracting international experts," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during an interview with local television channels on January 5, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The head of state noted that the map of Baku's new road infrastructure has been approved, the locations of 10 new metro stations have been determined, and two additional depots will also be built. Optimization projects are being implemented at existing metro stations. "Seven metro stations have been built over the past 20 years. If they had not been built, what would the situation be like now?" President Ilham Aliyev said, adding that the process of micro-mobility, providing more space for pedestrians and organizing some streets exclusively for pedestrians, is ongoing and the public will see this in the coming months. At the same time, the creation of new public spaces in Baku has become very widespread.