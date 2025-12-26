Bayramov: Türkiye works in coordination with Azerbaijan in relations with Armenia

Türkiye carries out coordinated activities with Azerbaijan in its relations with Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Report informs.

While answering journalists' questions at the year-end report event, Bayramov noted that Türkiye is a brotherly state and ally for Azerbaijan:

"These relations have no equivalent because they are based on historical ties, friendship, and brotherhood. Türkiye has approached Azerbaijan-Armenia relations very sensitively."

The minister brought to attention that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also said that their relations with Yerevan depend on the progress of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations: "We are also aware of the progress regarding flights between Türkiye and Armenia, and there is no problem in this matter."