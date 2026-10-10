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    Filipino traveler sees potential for tourism growth in Karabakh and East Zangazur

    Karabakh
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 12:20
    Filipino traveler sees potential for tourism growth in Karabakh and East Zangazur

    Large-scale infrastructure development in Karabakh and East Zangazur will contribute to an increase in the number of foreign tourists visiting the region, Filipino traveler Nolan Tiyanco, representing the Most Traveled People (MTP) international travel club and the Pangea association, stated, Report informs.

    Tiyanco said he was closely following the implementation of infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan and believed the region's reconstruction would create new opportunities for tourism development.

    "I like seeing progress. I can see how actively the Azerbaijani government is developing infrastructure, and I am confident that more tourists will come here in the future," he noted.

    Tiyanco also highlighted Karabakh's rich historical and cultural heritage, particularly the ancient Christian monuments the group visited the previous day.

    According to him, the Caucasus is of particular interest to travelers because of its centuries-old history, cultural diversity and monuments dating back to different historical periods.

    The traveler added that he intended to visit Azerbaijan again after the infrastructure projects are completed to personally assess the changes taking place.

    The international delegation, led by Charles Veley, founder of the Most Traveled People (MTP) club, is on the third day of its visit to Karabakh and East Zangazur.

    The delegation comprises around 40 people from 13 countries, including the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

    This marks the 17th group visit to Karabakh and East Zangazur by leading international travel clubs since 2021.

    Such visits allow foreign travelers to see firsthand the extensive construction and reconstruction work being carried out in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from occupation.

    International travelers Karabakh East Zangazur Most Traveled People (MTP)
    Filippinli səyyah: İnfrastrukturun inkişafı Qarabağa daha çox xarici turist cəlb edəcək
    Путешественник из Филиппин: Развитие инфраструктуры привлечет в Карабах больше иностранных туристов
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