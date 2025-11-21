Elnur Mammadov: Demining remains essential for protection of civilians
Karabakh
- 21 November, 2025
- 19:01
Azerbaijan has cleared over 240,000 hectares of contaminated land and neutralized more than 227,000 landmines and UXO since 2020, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said in a post on X.
According to Report, he noted that this is a major step in restoring safety and enabling reconstruction across the liberated territories,
The official stressed that demining remains essential for the Great Return, the rebuilding of communities, and the protection of civilians.
"More than 400 people have been killed or maimed by landmines in Azerbaijan since the end of the war, bringing the total number of victims to more than 3,400 since the 1990s. Women and children make up a significant portion of the casualties," Mammadov said.
Latest News
16:14
Georgia-Azerbaijan trade turnover grows by over 2%Infrastructure
16:01
Azerbaijan records fivefold growth in butter stockpileIndustry
15:47
Azerbaijan sees increase in cream and sour cream productionIndustry
15:31
Lukashenko pardons 31 Ukrainians jailed in BelarusRegion
15:21
Azerbaijan weather forecast for November 23Ecology
15:07
OSCE PA Special Representative to visit ArmeniaRegion
14:46
Photo
Azerbaijan provides jobs for 7,027 residents relocated to liberated landsSocial security
14:20
Vegetable oil production declines in Azerbaijan, margarine output increasesIndustry
13:58