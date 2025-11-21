Elnur Mammadov: Demining remains essential for protection of civilians

Azerbaijan has cleared over 240,000 hectares of contaminated land and neutralized more than 227,000 landmines and UXO since 2020, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov said in a post on X.

According to Report, he noted that this is a major step in restoring safety and enabling reconstruction across the liberated territories,

The official stressed that demining remains essential for the Great Return, the rebuilding of communities, and the protection of civilians.

"More than 400 people have been killed or maimed by landmines in Azerbaijan since the end of the war, bringing the total number of victims to more than 3,400 since the 1990s. Women and children make up a significant portion of the casualties," Mammadov said.