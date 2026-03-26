Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Darren McLean: Karabakh's reconstruction pace is astonishing

    Karabakh
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 16:43
    Darren McLean: Karabakh's reconstruction pace is astonishing

    The scale and pace of reconstruction in Karabakh are astonishing, according to Australian traveler Darren McLean, who is visiting Karabakh and East Zangazur as part of an international group led by NomadMania founder Harry Mitsidis, Report informs.

    "It seems that active development is underway here. This place will change a lot in the coming years, with many transformations and construction projects. It will be interesting to return in a few years and see how everything has changed. Of course, I would gladly come back to Karabakh again," he said.

    McLean noted that this was his first trip to Karabakh and East Zangazur, adding that he would be happy to visit the region again.

    On March 26, under the leadership of Harry Mitsidis, a British citizen of Greek origin and founder of NomadMania club, an international group of travelers began their trip to Karabakh and East Zangazur. The delegation includes 79 travelers from 37 countries, making it the largest international group to visit these regions so far.

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