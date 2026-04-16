Russian deputy PM says Rasht-Astara railway key for seamless transport links

Work on the Rasht-Astara railway line is ongoing, and the project is important for ensuring uninterrupted transport connectivity between Russia, the Baltic and Northern seas and the Persian Gulf, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at the 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission, Report's correspondent in Zangilan informs.

Overchuk said efforts are continuing to create more favourable conditions for carriers.

"In particular, significant attention has been paid to freight tariffs and discussions are ongoing in this area. At the same time, the sides continue joint work on the introduction of electronic consignment notes (e-CMR) in international road transport," he said.