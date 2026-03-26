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    Basant Sadasivan: Reconstruction pace in Karabakh shows remarkable progress

    Karabakh
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 17:57
    Basant Sadasivan: Reconstruction pace in Karabakh shows remarkable progress

    In a short period, the pace of reconstruction and the level of infrastructure development in Karabakh demonstrate remarkable progress, according to Singaporean traveler Basanth Sadasivan, who is visiting Azerbaijan's liberated territories as part of an international group led by NomadMania founder Harry Mitsidis, Report informs.

    "This is my second trip to Karabakh, but my fifth or sixth to Azerbaijan. I am very glad to be here again. It is my second time in Aghdam, and the city has changed significantly in the past 11 months. In other countries, building a single house can take decades, but here, in less than a year, many new buildings and entire residential neighborhoods have been constructed," Basanth noted.

    He added that large‑scale changes are visible even at the city's entrance: "On the way to Aghdam, we saw many new high‑rise buildings, including near the mosque area. This shows the government's high level of investment in restoring the region and creating safe, comfortable living conditions."

    Sadasivan expressed confidence in the region's future development: "Karabakh is now in an active stage of growth. With infrastructure development, the return of residents, and future modernization, this region could become one of the best places to live in the world. It has beautiful nature, majestic mountains, a favorable climate, and very hospitable people."

    He added that he would gladly visit Karabakh again.

    On March 26, under the leadership of Harry Mitsidis, a British citizen of Greek origin and founder of NomadMania club, an international group of travelers began their trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangazur. The delegation includes 79 travelers from 37 countries, making it the largest international group to visit these regions so far.

    Basant Sadasivan Azerbaijan's liberated territories International travelers NomadMania club Harry Mitsidis Aghdam city
    Basant Sadasivan: Qarabağda bərpa templəri nəzərəçarpan irəliləyiş nümayiş etdirir
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