Azerbaijan's Kalbajar hosts first New Year celebration in 32 years

For the first time since its liberation, Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district has celebrated December 31 – World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year with a festive event.

According to Report, the celebration was jointly organized by the Azerbaijani President's Special Representative Office in Kalbajar and the district's Restoration, Construction, and Management Service. The event aimed to create a festive atmosphere for families and children living in the district, while strengthening solidarity and unity.

As part of the festivities, a New Year tree was decorated in the district's first residential neighborhood, and Father Frost and Snow Maiden (Snegurochka) presented gifts to children. The holiday continued with music and joy, bringing great happiness to the young participants. Children unable to attend were visited at home by Father Frost, who delivered their holiday presents personally.