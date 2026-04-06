Ad-Dustour: Azerbaijan calls for stronger global demining efforts

Azerbaijan, after the Second Karabakh War, is among the countries most affected by mines and unexploded ordnance, reads an article published in the Jordanian daily newspaper Ad-Dustour under the headline "From Contamination to Recovery: Azerbaijan Calls for Stronger Global Demining Action," Report informs.

The author of the article emphasizes that long after wars end, mines, unexploded ordnance, and improvised explosive devices continue to claim lives, hinder development, and obstruct the return of displaced persons.

"Azerbaijan remains one of the most affected countries: more than 13% of its territory is contaminated with mines and explosive remnants of war, particularly in areas liberated after the Second Karabakh War. Over the past three decades, more than 3,400 citizens of the country have fallen victim to mines," the article states.

It is also noted that the mine threat persists in Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period as well.

"Since November 2020, 421 civilians have been injured as a result of mine explosions, including 72 killed and 349 seriously wounded or disabled. Among the victims are women and children, which underscores the indiscriminate nature of this weapon and its continued impact on the civilian population. These figures show that even in relatively peaceful times, mines continue to act as silent killers," the publication states.

The author also draws attention to the fact that, beyond the direct human toll, mine contamination represents a serious obstacle to recovery and development.

"Vast areas of fertile land remain unusable, infrastructure projects are delayed, and entire communities are denied the opportunity to return home. For Azerbaijan, the safe and dignified return of internally displaced persons directly depends on the speed and effectiveness of demining operations," the article states.

The article separately highlights the work being carried out in Azerbaijan in the field of demining and the activities of the Mine Action Agency (ANAMA):

"In response to this (the mine problem – ed.), Azerbaijan has elevated the priority of humanitarian demining to the national level. ANAMA leads intensive efforts in demining, risk awareness, and victim assistance, implementing modern technologies to enhance the effectiveness of operations," the publication states.

It is also noted that Azerbaijan has integrated a gender perspective into demining activities and has taken significant steps to promote gender equality in this field. In particular, with the support of international partners, the country's first all-female demining team was established. In particular, with the support of international partners, the country's first all-female demining group was created.

"This is an important step forward in capacity building and ensuring inclusive participation in humanitarian (demining – ed.) activities," the publication emphasizes.

It is noted that the scale of the problem requires continued international support.

"In this regard, strengthening international cooperation, providing sustainable financial assistance, and developing technical partnerships are essential for accelerating progress," the publication emphasizes.

In conclusion, it is emphasized that the international community must unite efforts to address the problem of mines, which continue to threaten people's lives in post-conflict areas and violate human rights.

"Therefore, a coordinated, adequately funded, and principled global response is necessary to eliminate this threat and ensure a safer future for all…We call on the international community to strengthen support for humanitarian demining efforts and victim assistance…A mine-free future is essential for achieving sustainable peace, development, and human security," the publication notes.