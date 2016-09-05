US bans production and sale of antibacterial soaps

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Antibacterial soaps were banned from the US market on Friday in a final ruling by the Food and Drug Administration, which said that manufacturers had failed to prove the cleansers were safe or more effective than normal products.

Report informs citing the foreign media, Janet Woodcock, Director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), said that certain antimicrobial soaps may not actually serve any health benefits at all.

"Consumers may think antibacterial washes are more effective at preventing the spread of germs, but we have no scientific evidence that they are any better than plain soap and water," said Janet Woodcock.