    2.2-ton bull will be sacrificed in Turkey on Eid al Adha - PHOTO

    Müfit Gürses said one more such bull exists in his farming

    Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ 2 207 kg pedigreed bull, kept 6 years in Alaca village, Çorum district, Turkey, has been bought by a businessmen from Ankara.

    Report informs citing Milliyet, businessman Bülent Bolat will sacrifice the bull called Şahin in Eid al-Adha.

    The bull was kept by a peasant Müfit Gürses. He said that one more such bull Rokki of 1 500 kg exists in his farming: 'I believe its weight will be over two tones till next Eid al-Adha. Rokki will be sold  in 2017'. 

