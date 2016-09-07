2.2-ton bull will be sacrificed in Turkey on Eid al Adha - PHOTO

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ 2 207 kg pedigreed bull, kept 6 years in Alaca village, Çorum district, Turkey, has been bought by a businessmen from Ankara.

Report informs citing Milliyet, businessman Bülent Bolat will sacrifice the bull called Şahin in Eid al-Adha.

The bull was kept by a peasant Müfit Gürses. He said that one more such bull Rokki of 1 500 kg exists in his farming: 'I believe its weight will be over two tones till next Eid al-Adha. Rokki will be sold in 2017'.