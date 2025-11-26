Uzbekistan plans to use Zangazur corridor for strategic cargo - EXCLUSIVE

Uzbekistan intends to use the Zangazur corridor for transporting strategically important cargo, First Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan Railways Hikmatulla Rakhmetov told Report.

He said that once the corridor becomes operational, Uzbekistan will consider it for moving key cargo both to and from the country, as well as for neighboring states.

Rakhmetov noted that cooperation with Azerbaijan is rapidly expanding, with cargo volumes growing exponentially and almost all types of goods being transported. Transport corridors through Azerbaijan and Georgia are also being developed.

He emphasized Azerbaijan's key role in the Middle Corridor, providing transit routes to Europe, North and South America, and in the opposite direction to Central Asian countries. He added that Azerbaijan Railways offers strong support to Uzbekistan.

Rakhmetov said that at the 83rd meeting of the CIS Railway Council in Baku, both sides reaffirmed their close cooperation. He thanked Azerbaijan for assisting Uzbek colleagues in working with the new Alat Port and stressed that relations will continue to strengthen with the support of both countries' leaders.

He added that new and potential routes are emerging, and Uzbekistan views the soon-to-open Zangazur corridor positively. The corridor will boost Azerbaijan's transit capacity, expand Uzbekistan's export and import opportunities, and increase cargo flows for Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan. It will also help reduce transit costs and significantly stimulate international transport along the Middle Corridor.

Rakhmetov concluded that strategic cargo such as petroleum products and chemical fertilizers, is already being exported through Azerbaijan to Europe. These goods are vital for food and energy security of partner countries and remain a priority for transport via Azerbaijan.