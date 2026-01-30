Chad, Azerbaijan sign MoU to strengthen digital co-op

As part of an official mission to Azerbaijan, the Minister of Telecommunications, Digital Economy, and Digitalization of the Administration of Chad, Dr. Boukar Michel, oversaw the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Chad and Azerbaijan to advance bilateral cooperation in digital transformation, Report informs referring to TechAfrica News.

The agreement was signed by Adoum Djimet Saboun, Director General of Chad's Agency for the Development of Information and Communication Technologies (ADETIC), and Farid Osmanov, President of Azerbaijan's Digital Innovation and Development Agency (IDDA).

The MoU aims to promote collaboration in e-governance, digital innovation, and the export of digital products, encouraging the exchange of technical expertise, best practices, and institutional capacity building. It also outlines joint activities such as training programs, pilot project implementation, study visits, expert exchanges, and participation in international digital events.

This initiative is part of Chad's broader strategy to modernize public administration, strengthen its national digital ecosystem, and enhance integration into regional and international digital markets, while fostering knowledge transfer and mutually beneficial innovation partnerships with Azerbaijan.