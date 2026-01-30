Non-oil exports of Azerbaijan's top 10 private companies rise by nearly 60% in 2025
- 30 January, 2026
- 14:34
In 2025, Azerbaijan International Mining Company Limited LLC became the largest exporter of non-oil products among private companies in Azerbaijan.
According to Report, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan, the company's exports during the period amounted to $135.2 million, representing a 3.4-fold increase year-on-year, or $95.6 million.
During the reporting period, 10 private companies in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exported goods worth $590.1 million, which is 59.7%, or $220.6 million, more than in 2024 ($369.5 million).
Top 10 Azerbaijani companies exporting non-oil products:
|
Company
|
Exports in 2025 ($, mln)
|
Exports in 2024 ($, mln)
|
Change (%)
|
Azerbaijan International Mining Company LLC
|
135.2
|
39.6
|
241.41%
|
Prime Cotton LLC
|
107.5
|
93.9
|
14.48%
|
Baku Steel Company CJSC
|
61.7
|
65.0
|
-5.08%
|
Azerbaijan Sugar Production Association LLC
|
60.3
|
38.6
|
56.22%
|
TABATERRA CJSC
|
46.7
|
34.6
|
34.97%
|
STP Aluminum LLC
|
44.3
|
21.4
|
107.01%
|
Export Stream LLC
|
40.2
|
17.1
|
135.09%
|
P-AQRO LLC
|
32.9
|
26.4
|
24.62%
|
KHAN-EL LLC
|
31.3
|
30.0
|
4.33%
|
AGRARCO LLC
|
30.0
|
2.9
|
934.48%
During the same period, Azerbaijan"s non-oil exports increased by 8.1%, reaching $3.6 billion.