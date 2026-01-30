Non-oil exports of Azerbaijan's top 10 private companies rise by nearly 60% in 2025

In 2025, Azerbaijan International Mining Company Limited LLC became the largest exporter of non-oil products among private companies in Azerbaijan.

According to Report, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan, the company's exports during the period amounted to $135.2 million, representing a 3.4-fold increase year-on-year, or $95.6 million.

During the reporting period, 10 private companies in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exported goods worth $590.1 million, which is 59.7%, or $220.6 million, more than in 2024 ($369.5 million).

Top 10 Azerbaijani companies exporting non-oil products:

Company Exports in 2025 ($, mln) Exports in 2024 ($, mln) Change (%) Azerbaijan International Mining Company LLC 135.2 39.6 241.41% Prime Cotton LLC 107.5 93.9 14.48% Baku Steel Company CJSC 61.7 65.0 -5.08% Azerbaijan Sugar Production Association LLC 60.3 38.6 56.22% TABATERRA CJSC 46.7 34.6 34.97% STP Aluminum LLC 44.3 21.4 107.01% Export Stream LLC 40.2 17.1 135.09% P-AQRO LLC 32.9 26.4 24.62% KHAN-EL LLC 31.3 30.0 4.33% AGRARCO LLC 30.0 2.9 934.48%

During the same period, Azerbaijan"s non-oil exports increased by 8.1%, reaching $3.6 billion.