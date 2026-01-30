Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Non-oil exports of Azerbaijan's top 10 private companies rise by nearly 60% in 2025

    Business
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 14:34
    In 2025, Azerbaijan International Mining Company Limited LLC became the largest exporter of non-oil products among private companies in Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan, the company's exports during the period amounted to $135.2 million, representing a 3.4-fold increase year-on-year, or $95.6 million.

    During the reporting period, 10 private companies in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector exported goods worth $590.1 million, which is 59.7%, or $220.6 million, more than in 2024 ($369.5 million).

    Top 10 Azerbaijani companies exporting non-oil products:

    Company

    Exports in 2025 ($, mln)

    Exports in 2024 ($, mln)

    Change (%)

    Azerbaijan International Mining Company LLC

    135.2

    39.6

    241.41%

    Prime Cotton LLC

    107.5

    93.9

    14.48%

    Baku Steel Company CJSC

    61.7

    65.0

    -5.08%

    Azerbaijan Sugar Production Association LLC

    60.3

    38.6

    56.22%

    TABATERRA CJSC

    46.7

    34.6

    34.97%

    STP Aluminum LLC

    44.3

    21.4

    107.01%

    Export Stream LLC

    40.2

    17.1

    135.09%

    P-AQRO LLC

    32.9

    26.4

    24.62%

    KHAN-EL LLC

    31.3

    30.0

    4.33%

    AGRARCO LLC

    30.0

    2.9

    934.48%

    During the same period, Azerbaijan"s non-oil exports increased by 8.1%, reaching $3.6 billion.

    non-oil exports top ten
    Ötən il Azərbaycanın TOP-10 özəl şirkətinin qeyri-neft ixracı təxminən 60 % artıb
    Ненефтяной экспорт ТОП-10 частных компаний Азербайджана в 2025 году вырос почти на 60%

