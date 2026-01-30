Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League

    Azerbaijan, UN discuss further cooperation within Framework Program

    Foreign policy
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 14:56
    Azerbaijan, UN discuss further cooperation within Framework Program

    Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan – Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev and the UN Acting Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Igor Garafulic discussed prospects for further cooperation under the new Framework Program for 2026–2030.

    According to Report, the UN representative office in Azerbaijan said in a post on X that during the meeting, discussions were held on the further development of partnership within the new Framework Programme for Cooperation (2026–2030) and Azerbaijan's commitment to multilateral engagement.

    The entire UN team in Azerbaijan is fully committed to supporting Azerbaijan's national priorities in the field of sustainable development, the statement reads.

    Azerbaijan United Nations Hikmat Hajiyev Igor Garafulic Framework Program
    Azərbaycan və BMT Çərçivə proqramı üzrə gələcək əməkdaşlığı müzakirə ediblər
    Азербайджан и ООН обсудили дальнейшее сотрудничество в рамках Рамочной программы

    Latest News

    20:15

    President dismisses head of Garadagh district executive authority

    Domestic policy
    20:07

    President Ilham Aliyev signs order on awarding Presidential Prizes to Youth

    Domestic policy
    20:02

    Israel declares South African chargé d'affaires persona non grata

    Other countries
    19:36
    Photo

    Japan awards Azerbaijani teacher with highest national order

    Foreign policy
    19:32

    Belgian ambassador says Azerbaijan-EU transport partnership benefits entire region

    Infrastructure
    19:17
    Photo

    Baku hosts media session on preparations for WUF13

    Media
    19:03

    Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss preparations for WUF13 in Baku

    Foreign policy
    18:54

    Norwegian ambassador thanks Ilham Aliyev after credential ceremony

    Foreign policy
    18:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank, UnionPay sign MoU

    Finance
    All News Feed