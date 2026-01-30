Azerbaijan, UN discuss further cooperation within Framework Program
Foreign policy
30 January, 2026
- 14:56
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan – Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev and the UN Acting Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Igor Garafulic discussed prospects for further cooperation under the new Framework Program for 2026–2030.
According to Report, the UN representative office in Azerbaijan said in a post on X that during the meeting, discussions were held on the further development of partnership within the new Framework Programme for Cooperation (2026–2030) and Azerbaijan's commitment to multilateral engagement.
The entire UN team in Azerbaijan is fully committed to supporting Azerbaijan's national priorities in the field of sustainable development, the statement reads.
