Azerbaijan Railways: Poti–Baku express block train departed

On January 30, a ceremony was held at Georgia's Poti Port to mark the departure of the Poti–Baku express block train, with the participation of the management of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) and Georgian Railways, Report informs, citing ADY.

The importance of launching the new express train was highlighted at the event. It was noted that thanks to this service, cargo owners will save not only time but also costs related to storing cargo and empty containers at terminals.

The block train operating on the Poti–Baku route will connect Black Sea ports with Azerbaijan's ports and terminals. At the same time, it will provide cargo owners with simplified logistics services, allowing them to receive containers from Poti to Baku and back at fixed times without any delays.