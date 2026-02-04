Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    CBA: Azerbaijan's current account balance to reach $3.7 billion in 2025

    Finance
    • 04 February, 2026
    • 12:37
    Azerbaijan's current account balance (CAB) surplus is expected to reach $3.7 billion in 2025, Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), stated at a press conference held today, Report informs.

    "Based on the results of the first 9 months of 2025, the CAB surplus constituted 5.4% of gross domestic product (GDP), amounting to $3 billion. Our forecast for the CAB is $2.8-3 billion for 2026, and $2.7-2.8 billion for 2027," the governor said.

    Kazimov emphasized that according to annual customs statistics, the foreign trade balance surplus amounted to $663 million: "However, for more accurate analysis, we exclude gold imports from that indicator. When we do this, the foreign trade balance surplus amounts to $6.9 billion."

    current account balance Azerbaijan CBA Central Bank Taleh Kazimov
    AMB cari əməliyyatlar balansının profisiti ilə bağlı proqnozlarını açıqlayıb
    ЦБА прогнозирует профицит текущего счета на уровне $3,7 млрд в 2025г

