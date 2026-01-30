Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Qarabag set to face Newcastle in Champions League play-offs

    Football
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 16:01
    Qarabag set to face Newcastle in Champions League play-offs

    The opponent of Azerbaijani club Qarabag in the UEFA Champions League play-offs has been determined.

    According to Report, following the draw held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, the team from Aghdam will face the English club Newcastle United.

    Under the guidance of Gurban Gurbanov, Qarabag will play the first leg at home, with the return match taking place away. The play-off matches are scheduled for February 17–18 and February 24–25.

    If Qarabag advances to the Round of 16, they will face Barcelona (Spain) or Chelsea (England).

    Qarabag finished the group stage of the Champions League with 10 points, ranking 22nd overall.

