Azerbaijan increases RON 95 gasoline imports by 1.7 times

In January-November 2025, Azerbaijan imported nearly 128,438 tons of RON 95 gasoline, valued at almost $110 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 1.7 times in volume and 52.8% in value, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

In the import structure, Russia accounted for 58.1% of total supplies - just over 74,624 tons (+4.8 times) worth approximately $64 million (+4.4 times).

The TOP-3 suppliers also included the United Arab Emirates - just over 21,190 tons worth almost $18.5 million, and Romania - roughly 13,368 tons worth approximately $11.5 million.

The remaining supplies came from:

- Belarus: just over 12,052 tons worth just under $9.9 million;

- Bulgaria: nearly 3,458 tons worth almost $3 million;

- Greece: 2,246 tons worth just over $2 million;

- Georgia: roughly 1,500 tons worth just over $1.2 million;

Imports from Greece began in November 2025.