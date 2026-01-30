Azerbaijan increases RON 95 gasoline imports by 1.7 times

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Champions League
    Energy
    • 30 January, 2026
    • 15:14
    In January-November 2025, Azerbaijan imported nearly 128,438 tons of RON 95 gasoline, valued at almost $110 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 1.7 times in volume and 52.8% in value, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    In the import structure, Russia accounted for 58.1% of total supplies - just over 74,624 tons (+4.8 times) worth approximately $64 million (+4.4 times).

    The TOP-3 suppliers also included the United Arab Emirates - just over 21,190 tons worth almost $18.5 million, and Romania - roughly 13,368 tons worth approximately $11.5 million.

    The remaining supplies came from:

    - Belarus: just over 12,052 tons worth just under $9.9 million;

    - Bulgaria: nearly 3,458 tons worth almost $3 million;

    - Greece: 2,246 tons worth just over $2 million;

    - Georgia: roughly 1,500 tons worth just over $1.2 million;

    Imports from Greece began in November 2025.

    Azərbaycan "Premium Euro-95" markalı benzin idxalını 1,7 dəfədən çox artırıb
    Азербайджан за 11 месяцев 2025 года импортировал около 130 тыс. тонн бензина Premium Euro-95

