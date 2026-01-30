Euro weakens against US dollar

The euro fell against the US dollar in the final trading session of January following the release of European macroeconomic statistics, Report informs referring to trading data.

It fell to $1.1920 from the previous close of $1.1969 per euro.

The dollar-yen exchange rate, meanwhile, rose to 154.20 yen from the previous close of 153.11 yen per dollar.

The dollar index (the exchange rate against a basket of currencies of six US trading partners) rose 0.48% to 96.62 points.

Investors paid attention to the release of macroeconomic statistics released earlier on Friday. According to preliminary estimates, quarterly GDP in eurozone countries grew by 1.3% year-on-year and by 0.3% quarter-on-quarter.

The same indicator in Germany, according to a preliminary estimate, increased by 0.3% quarter-on-quarter, taking seasonal adjustments into account.

France's GDP in the fourth quarter of last year, also according to a preliminary estimate, increased by 0.2% quarter-on-quarter.

Furthermore, unemployment in Germany in January remained at the December level of 6.3%. Unadjusted for seasonality, the rate in the country rose to 6.6% from December's level of 6.2%, and the number of unemployed increased to 3.085 million from 2.908 million.