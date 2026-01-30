KazMunayGas to refuel AZAL aircraft at Almaty Airport

KazMunayGas-Aero LLP (KMG-Aero, a subsidiary of the national company KazMunayGas) has signed agreements to refuel aircraft with a number of foreign carriers, including Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Report informs referring to KazMunayGas.

These agreements concern into-plane refueling contracts at Almaty International Airport with SpaceBee Airlines, AZAL, My Freighter Airlines, and Easy Charter.

"The expansion of cooperation is the result of reduced jet fuel costs and improved competitiveness of service conditions at one of Kazakhstan's key air hubs," reads the statement.

The company emphasized that efforts to attract international carriers are being carried out in accordance with the instructions of the president of Kazakhstan to develop the country's transit potential.