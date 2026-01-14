US, Armenia adopt declaration on TRIPP implementation

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have issued a statement at their meeting regarding the framework for implementing the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP).

Report presents a document released by the US State Department.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan met today in Washington, D.C., to announce the release of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) Implementation Framework. This document, published below, is the latest step toward fulfilling the commitments made at the White House on August 8, 2025, to advance the cause of lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

The Framework outlines a concrete path to operationalize the TRIPP, which is intended to establish unimpeded, multimodal transit connectivity on the territory of Armenia. While connecting the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and creating a vital link in the Trans-Caspian Trade Route, the TRIPP is expected to generate reciprocal benefits for international and intra-state connectivity for the Republic of Armenia.

Reflecting the principles affirmed at the historic August 8, 2025, Peace Summit hosted by President Trump, the TRIPP Implementation Framework underscores the importance of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and reciprocity to the overall success of the TRIPP. The ultimate objective of the TRIPP is to strengthen the prosperity and security of Armenia and Azerbaijan and further American commerce by expanding regional trade and connectivity as well as create new transit opportunities linking Central Asia and the Caspian to Europe," reads the statement.