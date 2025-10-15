UN to hold its fourth ministerial meeting on urbanization, climate at COP30

The UN will hold the fourth ministerial meeting on urbanization and climate change at COP30 in Belem on November 11, Anaclaudia Rossbach, executive director of the UN-Habitat Program and UN Under-Secretary-General, said at the opening ceremony of the Third National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3), Report informs.

According to Rossbach, the ministerial meeting will continue the dialogue that begun in Baku in 2023.

"At the meeting in Baku, ministers and mayors clearly emphasized the need to align national climate commitments with local action. This includes incorporating urban priorities into revised Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), as well as expanding partnerships and funding for their implementation. This year, on November 11, we will jointly host a ministerial meeting at COP30 in Belem. It will focus on housing, land, nature, and basic urban services," Rossbach noted.