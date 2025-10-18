Towing operation of Neptun drilling rig begins with ASCO vessels

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Infrastructure
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 17:49
    On October 18, vessels of the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) began towing the self-elevating drilling rig Neptun to its designated offshore site near the Umid platform, Report informs, citing ASCO.

    The towing operation involves ASCO's supply and tug vessels Mardakan, Zira, and Andoga.

    The Neptun drilling rig was transported from the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan in June 2025 for modification works, with support from ASCO vessels. That operation was carried out with the participation of Hovsan, Hovsan-2, SOCAR-1, Andoga, Shuvelan, and Mardakan vessels.

    The drilling of a subsea appraisal well on the southern flank of the Umid field using the Neptun rig is scheduled for October. This will mark the first time in SOCAR's history that a subsea appraisal well is drilled using a self-elevating floating rig.

    Additionally, this well is considered the deepest ever drilled at the Umid field, with a planned depth of 7,067 meters. The drilling and subsequent formation testing are expected to take approximately 10 months.

