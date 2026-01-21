Sarvan Aghayev: Volume of water in Azerbaijan's reservoirs reaches 16.5 billion cubic meters

Despite the winter season, the volume of water in Azerbaijan's main reservoirs has reached 16.5 billion cubic meters, Sarvan Aghayev, Chief Consultant of the Regional Water Management and Melioration Service, told Report.

According to him, during the winter months, water inflow into rivers decreases due to low temperatures, as snow and precipitation in mountainous areas remain frozen. During this period, water levels in reservoirs are traditionally lower.

Aghayev noted that the main accumulation of water occurs in spring, when snow melts and river flow increases. It is during this time that reserves are formed, which are later used during seasons of heightened water demand.

He added that reservoirs are mainly built along riverbeds, and their purpose is not only to collect water resources but also to regulate and safely discharge floodwaters.

To this end, regular work is carried out to reinforce dams and clean river channels, and during flood periods, necessary measures are taken in cooperation with local authorities.