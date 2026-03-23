"Ramiz Hajiyev" crane vessel resumes operation after overhaul

The "Ramiz Hajiyev" crane vessel owned by ASCO, a company under AZCON Holding, has undergone a major overhaul, Report informs referring to AZERTAC.

According to ASCO, during the overhaul, the main and auxiliary engines, pumps, windlass system, oil and water coolers, air receiver fittings, auxiliary engine generators, electric motors for various applications, and pipeline systems were repaired.

At the same time, all necessary inspection and repair works were carried out on automation systems, navigation equipment and electrical systems.

Relevant works were also performed in the crew's living quarters and dining areas, while watertight doors, portholes and ventilation cowls were repaired.

All guide rollers of the 40-ton crane were dismantled, overhauled and reinstalled.

To assess the technical condition of the underwater part, the vessel was taken to a ship repair yard.

Repairs were carried out on the propeller-rudder system, bottom and side fittings, and sacrificial anodes.

Damaged metal plates and protective belts in both underwater and above-water sections were replaced.

Following cleaning and painting works, fenders on both sides were renewed.

After completion of the works, tests of the crane system were conducted and successfully completed.

The vessel was then sent to sea trials to test the operation of mechanical and electrical equipment.

Following successful trials, the "Ramiz Hajiyev" vessel was returned to operation.