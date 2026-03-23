Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Xi Jinping congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Novruz

    Foreign policy
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 15:28
    Xi Jinping congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Novruz

    Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report informs.

    The letter reads:

    "Dear Mr. President,

    I sincerely express my gratitude for your congratulatory letter on the occasion of the Spring Festival. On behalf of the Government and the people of China, I cordially congratulate you, as well as the Government and the entire people of Azerbaijan, on the traditional Novruz holiday.

    China and Azerbaijan are comprehensive strategic partners. In recent years, mutual political trust has been strengthened, and cooperation across all spheres has continued to develop. I attach great importance to the advancement of China–Azerbaijan relations and stand ready to work together with you to further enhance and elevate the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Azerbaijan to a new level, for the benefit of our peoples.

    I wish you robust health and well-being."

    Ilham Aliyev Xi Jinping Novruz holiday Congratulatory letter
    Si Cinpin Novruz bayramı münasibətilə İlham Əliyevi təbrik edib

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