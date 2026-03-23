Five killed in Oman after vehicles swept away by floodwaters, civil defence says

At least five people have died in Oman over the past 24 hours after vehicles were swept away by floodwaters, authorities said on Monday, Report informs via Reuters.

Oman's Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority said seven people were rescued after a vehicle carrying 10 people was swept away in a wadi in the Wilayat of Barka, while the other three were later found dead.

In a separate incident, two citizens died after their vehicle was carried away by floodwaters in a wadi in the Wilayat of Al-Maawil, with their bodies later recovered.

Authorities said the deaths came as heavy rains affected parts of the country.

Oman has experienced deadly flooding in recent years, including in April 2024 when flash floods killed at least 20 people and inundated large areas.