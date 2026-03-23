Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Five killed in Oman after vehicles swept away by floodwaters, civil defence says

    Other countries
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 16:15
    Five killed in Oman after vehicles swept away by floodwaters, civil defence says

    At least five people have died in Oman over the past 24 hours after vehicles were swept away by floodwaters, authorities said on Monday, Report informs via Reuters.

    Oman's Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority said seven people were rescued after a vehicle carrying 10 people was swept away in a wadi in the Wilayat of Barka, while the other three were later found dead.

    In a separate incident, two citizens died after their vehicle was carried away by floodwaters in a wadi in the Wilayat of Al-Maawil, with their bodies later recovered.

    Authorities said the deaths came as heavy rains affected parts of the country.

    Oman has experienced deadly flooding in recent years, including in April 2024 when flash floods killed at least 20 people and inundated large areas.

    Oman natural disasters Floods
    Omanda son sutka ərzində daşqınlar nəticəsində 5 nəfər həlak olub
    В Омане за последние сутки в результате паводков погибло 5 человек

    Latest News

    17:21

    Azerbaijan increases cement clinker production by nearly 7%

    Industry
    17:04

    Former French Socialist prime minister Lionel Jospin dies aged 88

    Other countries
    16:47

    Azerbaijan MFA: 'We expect clarification from the Russian side regarding remarks made by Maria Zakharova'

    Foreign policy
    16:33

    Azerbaijan increases lime production by 11%

    Industry
    16:15

    Five killed in Oman after vehicles swept away by floodwaters, civil defence says

    Other countries
    16:04
    Photo

    Azerbaijani boxers win 4 medals at international tournament in Debrecen

    Individual sports
    15:53

    Serbian oil firm NIS posts €104.5M loss in 2025

    Energy
    15:32

    Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Pakistan on National Day

    Foreign policy
    15:28

    Xi Jinping congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Novruz

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed