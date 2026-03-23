Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Pakistan on National Day
Foreign policy
- 23 March, 2026
- 15:32
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan congratulated Pakistan on its National Day, Report informs.
"Warm congratulations to the brotherly people and the Government of Pakistan on the occasion of their National Day!
Happy National Day, Pakistan!" reads the congratulatory post on the X page of the ministry.
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