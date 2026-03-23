Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Pakistan on National Day

    Foreign policy
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 15:32
    Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Pakistan on National Day

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan congratulated Pakistan on its National Day, Report informs.

    "Warm congratulations to the brotherly people and the Government of Pakistan on the occasion of their National Day!

    Happy National Day, Pakistan!" reads the congratulatory post on the X page of the ministry.

    Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA)
    Azərbaycan XİN Pakistanı milli bayram münasibətilə təbrik edib

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