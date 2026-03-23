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    Azerbaijani boxers win 4 medals at international tournament in Debrecen

    Individual sports
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 16:04
    Azerbaijani boxers win 4 medals at international tournament in Debrecen

    Azerbaijani boxers won four medals at an international tournament held in Debrecen, Hungary, Report informs.

    The national team secured two silver and two bronze medals at the competition, which featured participants from 19 countries.

    Amin Mammadzade (55 kg) and Hasan Osmanli (80 kg) took second place, while Nabi Isgandarov (70 kg) and Zeynab Rahimova (54 kg) finished with bronze medals.

    Azerbaijani boxers win 4 medals at international tournament in Debrecen
    Azerbaijani boxers win 4 medals at international tournament in Debrecen

    Azerbaijani Athletes boxing
    Photo
    Azərbaycan boksçuları Debretsendəki beynəlxalq turnirdə 4 medal qazanıblar

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