Azerbaijani boxers win 4 medals at international tournament in Debrecen

Azerbaijani boxers won four medals at an international tournament held in Debrecen, Hungary, Report informs.

The national team secured two silver and two bronze medals at the competition, which featured participants from 19 countries.

Amin Mammadzade (55 kg) and Hasan Osmanli (80 kg) took second place, while Nabi Isgandarov (70 kg) and Zeynab Rahimova (54 kg) finished with bronze medals.