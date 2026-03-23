Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Serbian oil firm NIS posts €104.5M loss in 2025

    Energy
    • 23 March, 2026
    • 15:53
    Serbian oil firm NIS posts €104.5M loss in 2025

    Serbian oil company NIS ended 2025 with a net loss of €104.5 million, more than double the previously reported €47.5 million, according to its newly published financial report.

    Report informs that the company attributed its financial difficulties to US sanctions imposed on its Russia-linked ownership structure, which took effect in October despite being announced earlier in the year.

    NIS has obtained temporary licenses from the US multiple times to continue operations, with the latest license extended until April 17, while Hungary's MOL-interested in acquiring the Russian-owned stake-continues negotiations with the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

    Anti-Russian Sanctions Serbia oil company
    Serbiyanın neft şirkətinin ötənilki zərərinin 2,2 dəfə çox olduğu üzə çıxıb

    Latest News

    17:21

    Azerbaijan increases cement clinker production by nearly 7%

    Industry
    17:04

    Former French Socialist prime minister Lionel Jospin dies aged 88

    Other countries
    16:47

    Azerbaijan MFA: 'We expect clarification from the Russian side regarding remarks made by Maria Zakharova'

    Foreign policy
    16:33

    Azerbaijan increases lime production by 11%

    Industry
    16:15

    Five killed in Oman after vehicles swept away by floodwaters, civil defence says

    Other countries
    16:04
    Photo

    Azerbaijani boxers win 4 medals at international tournament in Debrecen

    Individual sports
    15:53

    Serbian oil firm NIS posts €104.5M loss in 2025

    Energy
    15:32

    Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Pakistan on National Day

    Foreign policy
    15:28

    Xi Jinping congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Novruz

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed