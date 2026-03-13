Port of Baku posts nearly 60M manats in revenue last year

In 2025, the revenues of Baku International Sea Port LLC, owned by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, amounted to 59.2 million manats $34.8 million, Report informs, citing the summary on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers for 2025.

According to the document, this is 10% more compared to 2024.

"This indicator has increased by 17% over the last 3 years based on the relevant analyses of an international audit company, and the port has paid 9.8 million manats ($5.8 million) to the state budget," the report noted.