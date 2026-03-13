Port of Baku posts nearly 60M manats in revenue last year
Infrastructure
- 13 March, 2026
- 12:42
In 2025, the revenues of Baku International Sea Port LLC, owned by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, amounted to 59.2 million manats $34.8 million, Report informs, citing the summary on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers for 2025.
According to the document, this is 10% more compared to 2024.
"This indicator has increased by 17% over the last 3 years based on the relevant analyses of an international audit company, and the port has paid 9.8 million manats ($5.8 million) to the state budget," the report noted.
