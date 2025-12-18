Over 110,000 TEU cargo to be handled at Port of Baku in 2026

In 2026, more than 110,000 TEU of cargo is expected to be handled at the Baku International Sea Port, Eldar Salahov, the Director of the port, told journalists, as quoted by Report.

"Worldwide, cargo transportation is rapidly moving toward containerization. Baku Port is strengthening its capacity in line with this trend. The second phase will allow us to handle 25 million tons of cargo and half a million containers annually. Design work is currently underway, and preliminary results will be available in the coming months," he noted.