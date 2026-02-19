Number of people already registered for participation in WUF13 in Baku revealed
Infrastructure
- 19 February, 2026
- 13:02
As of yesterday, more than 13,000 people from 166 countries had registered to participate in the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Katerina Bezgachina, chief of communication at the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), told Report at an online briefing for regional media dedicated to WUF13.
According to her, registration for the forum is still ongoing.
"We are still accepting applications. As of yesterday, we received more than 13,000 registrations from 166 countries. Naturally, this number is growing daily, and we expect to further increase the number of participants and expand our geographic representation," Bezgachina emphasized.
