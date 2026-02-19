Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Number of people already registered for participation in WUF13 in Baku revealed

    Infrastructure
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 13:02
    Number of people already registered for participation in WUF13 in Baku revealed

    As of yesterday, more than 13,000 people from 166 countries had registered to participate in the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Katerina Bezgachina, chief of communication at the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat), told Report at an online briefing for regional media dedicated to WUF13.

    According to her, registration for the forum is still ongoing.

    "We are still accepting applications. As of yesterday, we received more than 13,000 registrations from 166 countries. Naturally, this number is growing daily, and we expect to further increase the number of participants and expand our geographic representation," Bezgachina emphasized.

    WUF13 Katerina Bezgachina Azerbaijan
    Bakıda keçiriləcək WUF13-də iştirak üçün artıq qeydiyyatdan keçənlərin sayı açıqlanıb
    Обнародовано число уже зарегистрированных для участия на WUF13 в Баку

    Latest News

    13:04
    Photo

    First residents returning to Azerbaijan's Khojaly village of Khanabad

    Domestic policy
    13:02

    Number of people already registered for participation in WUF13 in Baku revealed

    Infrastructure
    12:59

    Visas for foreigners attending WUF13 to be free of charge

    Foreign policy
    12:55

    UN-Habitat: Asian cities to grow by another 1.2B people by 2050

    Infrastructure
    12:52

    Azerbaijan, Jordan mull cooperation in tourism

    Tourism
    12:39

    Gas explosion kills 16 after apartment building partially collapsed in southern Pakistan

    Other countries
    12:38

    Oriane Trolue: France distorting Kanak freedom struggle by presenting it as terrorism

    Foreign policy
    12:35
    Photo

    Deputy minister: Azerbaijan advancing private investment in green energy

    Energy
    12:28

    Switzerland must avoid unilateral initiatives to preserve its neutral mediator stance – Opinion

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed