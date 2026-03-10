Mingachevir ferry returns to operation after major overhaul

The major overhaul of the Mingachevir ferry, operated by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping (ASCO), a company under AZCON Holding, has been completed, Report informs, citing ASCO.

As part of the works, the vessel's main and auxiliary engines were repaired. In addition, hull welding, piping, electrical and automation works were carried out.

New NAVTEX, VHF and MF/HF radio stations were installed, while major repair and restoration works were conducted on the speed log, echo sounder and public address system.

The underwater and above-water parts of the vessel, the engine room and the main deck were cleaned and repainted, and the crew accommodation areas were completely renovated.

Following the works carried out at the Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard, the ferry successfully completed sea trials and was returned to operation.

The Mingachevir ferry has a length of 154.5 metres, a beam of 17.5 metres, and a speed of 14 knots. The vessel's deadweight capacity is 5,985 tonnes.