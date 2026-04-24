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    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli

    Infrastructure
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 13:39
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli

    The opening ceremony of Kindergarten and Nursery No. 1 has been held in Azerbaijan's liberated and newly rebuilt city of Fuzuli, Report informs.

    The event took place with the participation of Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Presidential Special Representative for Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts Emin Huseynov, as well as local residents and children.

    It was noted that the kindergarten and nursery is a two‑storey facility with a capacity of 240 children, built on a 2.4‑hectare plot.

    The building includes group rooms, administrative and sleeping areas, dance, sports and music halls, a swimming pool, changing rooms, a kitchen, a methodology room equipped with modern devices, a computer room, a doctor's office, a disinfection room, an isolation ward, a laundry, vegetable and meat processing units, a dry food storage, a staff canteen, electrical and server rooms.

    Outdoor playgrounds and other necessary infrastructure have also been constructed.

    The facility provides all the conditions needed for children to gain early knowledge, feel comfortable, and enjoy recreational activities.

    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli
    Kindergarten, Nursery opened in Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli

    Azerbaijan's liberated territories Reconstruction Fuzuli kindergarten Mikayil Jabbarov Emin Amrullayev Emin Huseynov
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    Füzulidə körpələr evi-uşaq bağçasının açılışı olub
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    В Физули открыт новый детский сад на 240 мест

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