Israeli airline to resume flights from Tel Aviv to Baku
Infrastructure
- 21 October, 2025
- 17:33
Israeli airline Arkia Israeli Airlines plans to resume direct flights between Tel Aviv and Baku starting October 28, 2025, Report informs, citing the company.
Flights on Airbus aircraft will operate three times a week: on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.
Arkia Israeli Airlines is Israel"s second-largest airline, founded in 1949.
Latest News
18:15
Video
Robot presented project of underwater cable across Caspian Sea to Aliyev and TokayevForeign policy
18:09
Ankara City Council to co-op with Azerbaijani Embassy in TürkiyeForeign policy
18:02
FM: Poland won't guarantee safe air passage for Putin to meet Trump in BudapestOther countries
17:44
Ambassador: Estonia supports Azerbaijani companies in developing digital servicesICT
17:33
Israeli airline to resume flights from Tel Aviv to BakuInfrastructure
17:29
EU ambassador: Work on new priorities for cooperation with Azerbaijan nearing completionForeign policy
17:14
Latvian Ambassador: LEF Azerbaijan project strengthened ties between Central Baltic countries and AzerbaijanBusiness
17:09
Video
Haber Global prepares feature on President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to KazakhstanRegion
16:57