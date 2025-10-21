Israeli airline to resume flights from Tel Aviv to Baku

Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Infrastructure
    21 October, 2025
    17:33
    Israeli airline Arkia Israeli Airlines plans to resume direct flights between Tel Aviv and Baku starting October 28, 2025, Report informs, citing the company.

    Flights on Airbus aircraft will operate three times a week: on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

    Arkia Israeli Airlines is Israel"s second-largest airline, founded in 1949.

    İsrail aviaşirkəti Təl-Əvivdən Bakıya reysləri bərpa edir
    Израильская авиакомпания возобновляет рейсы из Тель-Авива в Баку

