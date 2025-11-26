Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Ilhom Nematov: Azerbaijan stands out with key initiatives in expanding multimodal corridors

    Infrastructure
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 13:09
    Azerbaijan is distinguished by its active role in the strategic documents planned for the development of the transport sector of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) up to 2030, CIS Deputy Secretary General Ilhom Nematov said at the 83rd meeting of the CIS Railway Transport Council held in Baku, Report informs.

    Nematov said that in recent years Azerbaijan has stood out with important initiatives in implementing regional transport projects, expanding multimodal corridors, and modernizing logistics infrastructure.

    The official emphasized that the role of the Azerbaijan delegation is particularly important in the development of the Priority directions of cooperation until 2030 and the Development strategy of railway transport in the 1520 space regarding the development of transport links in the CIS region.

    "Digitalization, information security, corridor integration, and optimization of international trade flows are the main directions of the strategy. In this context, Azerbaijan's leading position in the Trans-Caspian and North–South transport corridors is especially highlighted. Azerbaijan is highly valued for its contribution to the formation of a multimodal transport system within the CIS and is considered one of the key partners in implementing transport strategies planned until 2030," he said.

    CIS Azerbaijan transport corridors Ilhom Nematov
    İlhom Nematov: "Azərbaycan multimodal dəhlizlərin genişləndirilməsində mühüm təşəbbüslərlə seçilir"
    Нематов: Азербайджан выдвигает важные инициативы по расширению мультимодальных коридоров

