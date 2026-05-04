Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Gabala hosts WUF13 Festival

    Infrastructure
    • 04 May, 2026
    • 22:32
    Gabala hosts WUF13 Festival

    A WUF13 Festival was held in Gabala on May 4 to raise awareness among residents and visitors about the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum.

    Report informs that the festival's public programme was held with the participation of representatives of the Gabala District Executive Authority, officials and members of the city public.

    As part of the public programme, topics such as sustainable urban development, inclusive urban environments, innovative urban solutions and cities of the future were presented to a wide audience through interactive activities, educational games, presentations and public discussions.

    Competitions were also held among participants, with questions on WUF13 and urban planning, as well as Gabala's architectural monuments. Gifts were presented to those who answered correctly.

    The programme was met with great interest.

    Gabala hosts WUF13 Festival
    Gabala hosts WUF13 Festival
    Gabala hosts WUF13 Festival
    Gabala hosts WUF13 Festival
    Gabala hosts WUF13 Festival
    Gabala hosts WUF13 Festival
    Gabala hosts WUF13 Festival
    Gabala hosts WUF13 Festival
    Gabala hosts WUF13 Festival
    Gabala hosts WUF13 Festival
    Gabala hosts WUF13 Festival
    Gabala hosts WUF13 Festival
    Gabala hosts WUF13 Festival

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) Gabala urban planning
    Photo
    Qəbələdə WUF13 Festivalı keçirilib
    Photo
    В Габале прошел фестиваль WUF13

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