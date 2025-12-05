FlyDubai flight makes emergency landing in Baku
Infrastructure
- 05 December, 2025
- 09:04
A FlyDubai Boeing 737 travelling from Moscow to Dubai has made an emergency landing in Azerbaijan after a passenger on board became seriously unwell.
According to Report, the aircraft landed safely at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 05:30 local time, officials confirmed. Airport medical staff provided immediate assistance, and the passenger is currently receiving further treatment.
In a statement, the airport said all procedures were carried out in line with international aviation standards, adding that ensuring passenger safety and welfare remains its highest priority.
