    FlyDubai flight makes emergency landing in Baku

    Infrastructure
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 09:04
    FlyDubai flight makes emergency landing in Baku

    A FlyDubai Boeing 737 travelling from Moscow to Dubai has made an emergency landing in Azerbaijan after a passenger on board became seriously unwell.

    According to Report, the aircraft landed safely at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 05:30 local time, officials confirmed. Airport medical staff provided immediate assistance, and the passenger is currently receiving further treatment.

    In a statement, the airport said all procedures were carried out in line with international aviation standards, adding that ensuring passenger safety and welfare remains its highest priority.

    "FlyDubai"ın təyyarəsi Bakıya təcili eniş edib
    Самолет FlyDubai вынужденно сел в Баку

