FlyDubai flight makes emergency landing in Baku

A FlyDubai Boeing 737 travelling from Moscow to Dubai has made an emergency landing in Azerbaijan after a passenger on board became seriously unwell.

According to Report, the aircraft landed safely at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 05:30 local time, officials confirmed. Airport medical staff provided immediate assistance, and the passenger is currently receiving further treatment.

In a statement, the airport said all procedures were carried out in line with international aviation standards, adding that ensuring passenger safety and welfare remains its highest priority.