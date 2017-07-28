Expert: Companies build future strategies based on electric cars

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ 750, 000 electric cars were registered in the world last year.

Report informs citing the International Energy Agency (IEA), by early 2017, a total of 2 mln. electromobiles had been moving in the world. IEA informs based on the statements of automobile companies that by 2020, 50-70 mln. electric cars will be moving in the world. Even though, it is not a big number, it shows the fast development of the electric car market. Thus, 50 mln. cars make only 5% of the world automobile park.

Transferring to electric cars has led to the complete change of the oil market. "According to the information of the "Wood Mackenzie" Consulting Company, annually, approximately 100 gas stations stop operating in Great Britain. It will lead to the maximum growth and decrease of oil demand. "Royal Dutch Shell", "BP" and "Total" note that their natural gas demand will grow, as their electric cars will need energy.

In turn, European automobile producers noted that radical changes would be made. The PR representative of "BMW" company Graham Biggs stressed that transitioning to electric cars makes the basis of the development.