Emin Huseynov: Azerbaijan is implementing unprecedented mega-projects
Infrastructure
- 16 October, 2025
- 11:52
Azerbaijan is currently implementing unprecedented mega-projects worldwide, said Emin Huseynov, the Presidential Special Representative for the districts of Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand, Report informs.
Speaking at the 3rd National Urban Forum (NUFA3) held in Khankandi, Huseynov emphasized that Azerbaijan is reviving war-affected territories such as Aghdam and Zangilan without external aid, relying solely on its own resources and international urban planning practices.
He noted that three years ago, the first National Urban Forum was held in the completely destroyed city of Aghdam. "At that time, we expressed hope that in 2026, one of the world's most prestigious events - the World Urban Forum - could be hosted by Azerbaijan," he added.
