    Infrastructure
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 11:53
    Total investment in modernizing water infrastructure in the cities of Ganja and Shaki is estimated at €505 million, Real Hajiyev, an employee of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) office in Azerbaijan, said at a roundtable discussion on "Water Security in Azerbaijan: Regulation, Risk, and Responsible Business Action," Report informs.

    According to him, the total cost of the project, which will be implemented in the city of Ganja, is €410 million.

    "The project will include the construction of a water supply base, water collection and treatment facilities, and stormwater management infrastructure. Financial documents for €35 million have already been signed for this project. An additional €120 million is expected to be finalized this year," he said.

    According to him, the total investment cost of the project to improve water infrastructure in the city of Shaki and adjacent villages is approximately €95 million.

    "The signing of documents for part of this amount - €57 million - is planned for this year," he noted.

    The EBRD representative emphasized that the projects aim to modernize water supply and sewerage systems, reduce losses, and ensure sustainable water resource management in cities.

    EBRD Gəncə və Şəki su infrastrukturunun yenilənməsinə tələb olunan investisiyaların həcmini açıqlayıb
    ЕБРР: Модернизация водной инфраструктуры Гянджи и Шеки потребует свыше 500 млн евро инвестиций

